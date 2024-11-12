Seattle Marathon 2024: Everything you need to know about the race

Runners from across the globe will converge to participate in one of the region's most anticipated running events: The UW Medicine Seattle Marathon and Half Marathon.

As Seattle's original hometown marathon and the longest-running marathon in the region, the event offers participants an opportunity to explore the city's stunning landscape marked by hills, bridges and waterways.

If you're planning to toe the start line or cheer from the sidelines at the Seattle Marathon, keep reading for everything to know about this year's race.

When is the Seattle Marthon?

The Seattle Marathon always takes place the weekend after Thanksgiving. The 2024 Seattle Marathon will take place on Sunday, Dec.1 at the Seattle Center, located at 5th & Harrison.

The Seattle Kids Marathon also takes place on the weekend after Thanksgiving. The 2024 Seattle Kids Marathon will take place on Saturday, Nov. 30 at the Seattle Center Exhibition Hall.

How much does it cost to register for the Seattle Marathon?

Registration fees are structured in tiers, with prices set to increase within the coming days. Prospective runners are encouraged to act fast to secure their spot.

From Oct. 21 through Nov. 24, you can register for various Seattle Marathon events for the following prices:

In-person full marathon walk or run - $180

In-person half marathon walk or run - $160

Virtural full marathon walk or run - $120

Virtualn half marathon walk or run - $100

What are the elite qualifying times for the Seattle Marathon?

Half Marathon (13.1 miles)

1:25:00 - Open women

1:14:00 - Open men

1:25:00 - Open non-binary

Full Marathon (26.2 miles)

3:05:00 - Open women

2:35:00 - Open men

3:05:00 - Open non-binary

When is the Seattle Marathon Health & Fitness Expo?

Part of the fun of the Seattle Marathon is attending the Seattle Marathon Health & Fitness Expo. This year's expo will take place at The Westin Seattle, in downtown Seattle, in the North Tower's 4th floor​, on Friday, Nov. 29 & Saturday, Nov. 30.

When and where can I pick up my Seattle Marathon race packet?

Runners can pick up their race packets at the Health & Fitness Expo located at The Westin Seattle on Friday, Nov. 29th and Saturday, Nov. 30th. There is no race day packet pickup available.

Runners make their way down Lake Washington Blvd. near mile 17 during the 2016 Seattle Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. (GENNA MARTIN/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images) Expand

When does the Seattle Marathon and Half Marathon start?

The full marathon and the half marathon will take place on Dec.1, with start times of 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., respectively.

7 a.m.: UW Medicine Seattle Marathon

7:30 a.m.: UW Medicine Seattle Half Marathon

​9 a.m. Seattle Kids Marathon

9 a.m. Seattle Marathon Summer Half Marathon

8:30 a.m. Seattle Marathon Summer 5k

9:30 a.m. Seattle Marathon Summer 10k

10:30 a.m. Seattle Marathon Summer Kids Fun Run

How long will the Seattle Marathon course stay open?

The Seattle Marathon and Seattle Half Marathon routes will reopen to traffic at 2:30 p.m. Race officials say you can still participate after that time and get an official time at the finish line. You must obey all regular traffic laws for pedestrians after the course reopens to vehicle traffic, and there will be limited on-course aid stations, course marshals and police support.

What is the map of the Seattle Marathon course?

Some of the races are still awaiting certification, but here are maps of the 2024 courses as of Nov. 12:

Will there be pacers in the Seattle Marathon?

Yes. The Seattle Green Lake Running Group will be providing pacers for the Half Marathon finish time of 1:30, 1:35, 1:45, 1:50, 2:00, 2:05, 2:15, 2:20, 2:30 and 2:50. Full Marathon pacers will be provided for finish times of 3:00, 3:05, 3:10, 3:20, 3:25, 3:30, 3:35, 3:40, 3:50, 3:55, 4:05, 4:20, 5:00, 5:30 and 6:00.

Where is the best place to park for the Seattle Marathon?

Parking is available at the Seattle Center. Officials also say you may be able to find some street parking in the Queen Anne area north of the Seattle Center.

Where is the best place to watch the Seattle Marathon?

According to Seattle Marathon, these are the best places to watch participants in the race:

Full Marathon

Arboretum

Drumheller Fountain (UW Campus)

Green Lake

Gasworks Park

N.E. 40th and 7th Avenue (near the Ship Canal Bridge)

Half Marathon

Gasworks Park

N.E. 40th and 7th Avenue (near the Ship Canal Bridge)

Pedestrian bridge, just north of 50th Street and Highway 99

Near Woodland Park Zoo

What Seattle Marathon swag is included in the race entry fee?

All registered participants will receive a long-sleeve participant's shirt, a race bib and a coveted finisher's medal.

For elite athletes, there's an extra incentive: complimentary registrations are available for those who have achieved the qualifying times within the past two years. Athletes should note, however, that this privilege does not extend to additional expenses such as transportation, lodging, food or visa fees.

When is the Seattle Marathon summer event?

The Seattle Marathon summer 5k, 10k, half marathon and kids' fun run will take place at Seward Park​ on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

For more information about the Seattle Marathon or Seattle Half Marathon, including course details, expo activities and race-day logistics, visit the Seattle Marathon website.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Docs: Seattle woman used ice climbing axe to murder her father

$2M bail set for Seattle man accused of stabbing 5 people

Suspected DUI driver nearly crashes into Buckley, WA home

Homeowner arrested for guest's death near Yelm, WA

Seattle Seahawks release linebacker Tyrel Dodson in roster shakeup

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.