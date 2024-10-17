Seattle Mayor Harrell announces update to One Seattle housing plan

Seattle is in a housing and homelessness crisis. Mayor Bruce Harrell's update to the One Seattle proposed zoning plan aims to get ahead of the issue.

Harrell's office on Thursday unveiled an update to the One Seattle Comprehensive Plan, building on the city's previous draft from the spring. The goal is to tackle Seattle's housing crisis with a focus on affordability, family housing, and livable communities.

"To bring down costs, support current residents, and prepare for future growth, Seattle needs more housing and more housing choices – it’s that simple. Looking at the data and at our neighborhoods, we designed this plan to thoughtfully add housing diversity and capacity at the scale that is necessary to make a difference," said Mayor Harrell.

Key highlights include boosting zoning for 330,000 new units, an affordable housing bonus for high-capacity housing within a quarter-mile of transit centers, family-sized housing in all neighborhoods, and an "anti-displacement" strategy to keep people in their communities.

Mayor Harrell also introduced 30 new neighborhood centers, all based around transit centers. The goal is to increase density around frequent transit routes, businesses and amenities.

The city is also asking for feedback from residents, with both online and in-person sessions happening through the end of the year.

The city council will consider the first round of updates in Spring 2025.

