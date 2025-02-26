Seattle Opera unveils performances for 2025/26 season

The Brief The Seattle Opera has dropped its performance lineup for the 2025/26 season. It also features multiple add-on performances, featuring classes, recitals, and new holiday show premiere.



The Seattle Opera recently released its upcoming performances for the 2025/26 season, with a selection ready to entertain both first-time and long-time operagoers.

The Pirates of Penzance - October 18-November 1, 2025

This family-friendly opera on the high seas features a light-hearted comedy sure to thrill audiences with rapid-fire lyrics and toe-tapping tunes.

Daphne in Concert - January 16 & 18, 2026

Based off the figure in Greek mythology, this seldom-heard pastoral opera features thrilling, opulent orchestrations with members of the Seattle Symphony.

Fellow Travelers - February 21-March 1, 2026

As recent college graduate Timothy Laughlin struggles to reconcile his newfound love with his political, personal, and religious beliefs, State Department official Hawkins Fuller comes under the watchful eye of McCarthyism and faces charges that could cost him his job and his freedom.

Carmen - May 2-17, 2026

One of the world's most popular operas ever comes to McCaw Hall to tell the story of love, lust and survival that only stops when the struggle for freedom ends.

Seattle Opera also announced several add-on performances, featuring classes, recitals, and a new holiday show premiere:

Patricia sings Piaf - Saturday, November 22, 2025

Grammy Award-winning soprano Patricia Racette performs songs by famous French cabaret singer Édith Piaf, joined by pianist and arranger Craig Terry.

Anita Spritzer's Gay Apparel - December 12 & 13, 2025

Seattle's own Anita Spritzer (drag persona of tenor John Marzano) hosts two nights of signing holiday favorites while celebrating the glitter and glitz of the festive winter season.

Opera 101: A Beginner's Guide to Opera - Tuesdays, September 2–October 7, 2025

Associate Director of Community Engagement Lokela Alexander Minami holds lively and informative multimedia presentations in this six-part beginner’s guide series.

21st-Century Opera - Tuesdays, October 21–November 25, 2025

Get to know contemporary opera in a class led by dramaturg Jonathan Dean, spanning a large range of topics and musical styles.

Queerness and Opera - Tuesdays, January 13–February 10, 2026

From queer composers such as Britten and Tchaikovsky to gender-expansive traditions, learn more about the long-standing role of queerness in opera both historically and today.

An Immersive Seminar: Carmen - Tuesdays, April 7, 14, 21, May 5, & 19, 2026

Get to know the many sides of the audience-favorite and beloved opera, Georges Bizet's Carmen, led by dramaturg Jonathan Dean.

There are still some productions happening this year, like The Magic Flute, which is showing now, and Tosca coming in May. Interested in attending next season? Find more on the Seattle Opera's website.

