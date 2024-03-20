Seattle Police arrest 3 home invasion suspects

Seattle Police arrested three men suspected in a string of home invasion robberies.

Detectives were investigating several robberies in Seattle and Mountlake Terrace over the course of months.

Authorities say in one of the robberies, suspects entered the victims’ home while they were sleeping, woke them up at gunpoint and demanded they unlock electronic devices in their house.

Eventually, three suspects were identified, and law enforcement launched a joint arrest operation Wednesday morning.

A 21-year-old man was booked into King County Jail for investigation of robbery, a 20-year-old man was booked for robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm, and a 27-year-old man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for robbery.

During the arrest, police recovered a firearm.