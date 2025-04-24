Seattle police search for missing 14-year-old girl

The Brief Seattle police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen near the Seward Park neighborhood. Police say Maryam does not speak English and is unfamiliar with the Seattle area. She was wearing all green clothing.



Seattle police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl last seen near the Seward Park neighborhood.

Officers are looking for Maryam, who was last seen near South Raymond Street and 48th Avenue South. She was wearing all green clothing.

Police say Maryam does not speak English and is unfamiliar with the Seattle area. She only speaks Soninke.

She attends Seattle World School, located at 1700 East Union Street.

If you see Maryam, please call 911.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Othello, WA woman's arrest sparks national debate on immigration enforcement

Passenger removed from Seattle plane after making ‘inappropriate comment'

Jeffrey Zizz charged in kidnapping, murder of WA grandmother

How to watch, stream 2025 NFL Draft

WA caregiver charged with sexually assaulting disabled teen

'Assault of any kind is disturbing': Seattle bar brawl suspect arraigned

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.