Seattle police investigate stabbing, robbery in Chinatown-International District

An elderly man is recovering from a stabbing and robbery in Seattle's Chinatown—International District. Police are still looking for the assailant.

Timeline:

Around 8:40 p.m. on Mar. 27, police officers responded to calls about a robbery around the 1200 block of South Jackson Street.

Once there, they found a 70-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to his hand. He was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

According to the elderly victim, the attacker was wearing a blue hat, sunglasses, and a blue surgical mask when he demanded the man's wallet. They got into an argument and that is when the victim says the attacker, who he described as a Black man, stabbed him and fled.

Crime scene of robbery and stabbing on 12th Avenue and Jackson Street on Mar. 27, 2026 Expand

Responding police did not find the suspect and continued the search for him throughout the weekend.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

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