Thousands affected by power outage in Seattle's Beacon Hill, International District

Crews are working to restore power to thousands in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood and the International District on Monday morning.

Seattle power outage map

(Seattle City Light)

What they're saying:

According to Seattle City Light, about 6,064 customers lost power at around 6:53 a.m., with the majority of the outages reported in the Beacon Hill area. By 8:10 a.m., the number of customers without power was updated to 2,275.

What caused the South Seattle power outage?

Officials say the outage was caused by equipment failure. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) said the 12th Avenue South Bridge, which connects South Weller Street and South Charles Street, is fully closed due to a live wire down.

SDOT is asking the public to avoid the area and seek alternative routes. Drivers are also warned to treat all dark or flashing traffic signals as all-way stops.

When will the power be restored in Seattle?

Seattle City Light estimates that the power will be restored by 12 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Seattle City Light, the Seattle Police Department and the Seattle Department of Transportation.

