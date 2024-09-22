Seattle preschool catches fire Sunday morning, no injuries reported
SEATTLE - Seattle Fire battles flames at a school Sunday morning.
Outside flames made their way into Mt Baker Preschool in the area of 2800 South Massachusetts Street on September 22.
Crews say they arrived on scene and put out the fire. They did a sweep and found no one inside, and there were no other reported injuries.
