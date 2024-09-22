Expand / Collapse search

Seattle preschool catches fire Sunday morning, no injuries reported

September 22, 2024
No injuries were reported after Seattle Fire battled flames at a local preschool Sunday morning.

SEATTLE - Seattle Fire battles flames at a school Sunday morning. 

Outside flames made their way into Mt Baker Preschool in the area of 2800 South Massachusetts Street on September 22. 

Crews say they arrived on scene and put out the fire. They did a sweep and found no one inside, and there were no other reported injuries. 

