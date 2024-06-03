Shooting in Seattle's Rainier Valley; police investigating

Police are investigating a shooting in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood.

Officers say the shooting occurred near Rainier Ave S and S Kenyon St.

It is unknown if there are any injuries, or what exactly led up to the shooting.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

