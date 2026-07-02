Seattle police investigate shooting near UW campus

The Brief Police are investigating an early Thursday morning shooting that left one person injured near the University of Washington campus. The victim was hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center, and officials say the individual knew the suspect and is not affiliated with the university. Authorities are searching for a male suspect last seen fleeing north, and anyone with information is urged to call the Seattle Police Department tip line.



Police are investigating a shooting that left at least one person injured near the University of Washington campus early Thursday morning.

(Seattle Department of Transportation)

One person shot near University of Washington campus

What they're saying:

According to UW Alert Seattle, a blog used to inform the campus community during emergencies, the shooting happened near Northeast 45th Street and University Way Northeast at about 2:19 a.m. The area is just a block northeast of the UW Quad.

Officials described the suspect as a man wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes. He was last seen fleeing the area heading north.

The victim, who reportedly knew the suspect and is not affiliated with the university, was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

What you can do:

Authorities are still looking for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from live updates from UW Alert Seattle, a blog used to inform the campus community during emergencies, and the Seattle Department of Transportation.

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