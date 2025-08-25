Seattle ranked top domestic destination on Labor Day

The Brief Seattle has been ranked as the #1 domestic destination for Labor Day weekend travel by AAA, surpassing other popular cities like Orlando and New York. Washington state anticipates heavy travel congestion, particularly on I-90 W, with AAA recommending early morning travel and pre-trip vehicle checks for those heading to popular destinations. Travelers can enjoy various festivals across Washington during the holiday weekend, with AAA reporting lower costs for flights and hotels compared to last year.



The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicted that holiday travel to Seattle and Vancouver will be the top destinations for domestic travel over Labor Day Weekend.

Seattle leads the list of national travel destinations for Labor Day, ahead of Orlando, New York, Boston and Anchorage.

Why is Seattle the top Labor Day destination?

What they're saying:

"The top cities on the domestic and international lists are Seattle and Vancouver, both port cities for Alaska cruises," said AAA Travel.

There are 13 cruise sailings scheduled to depart from Seattle between the Labor Day Weekend travel period of Thursday, Aug. 28 to Monday, Sept. 1, according to the Port of Seattle's schedule.

There are several festivals and fairs happening during the holiday weekend around Washington state.

"Events and experiences like Bumbershoot Arts and Music Festival, Washington State Fair, and the Evergreen State Fair are fantastic ways for families and friends to savor summer’s last hurrah," said AAA.

Featured article

When is the worst time to drive in Seattle on Labor Day?

AAA data shows the heaviest congestion on I‑90 W between Ellensburg and Seattle will hit on Monday, Sept. 1 at around 5:15 p.m., with estimated travel times doubling to three hours and 48 minutes.

On Saturday, traffic is anticipated to build quickly and AAA said drivers are advised to hit the road as early as possible. Afternoons and early evenings are expected to see the heaviest congestion, with Saturday anticipated to be especially busy due to holiday getaways and day trips.

"For Washingtonians planning to hit the road, or ferry, for popular Labor Day destinations like Orcas Island, Lake Chelan, or Labor Dave Weekend at The Gorge, we recommend a pre‑trip vehicle check," said AAA Washington's Chief Experience Officer, Megan West.

Ferry reservations are recommended for vehicles on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands and Port Townsend/Coupeville Washington State Ferries routes.

For the San Juans’ three-phase reservation system, the last 30% of standard vehicle spaces are released two days before each sailing date at 7 a.m. PT.

For Port Townsend, 80% of vehicle spaces are released two months before the season start date.

Reduced Travel Prices:

AAA booking data showed domestic round-trip flights are averaging $720, which is about 6% cheaper than last year's Labor Day travel weekend. Hotel rates are down 11%.

The Source: Information in this story came from AAA Washington and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

