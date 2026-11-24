The Brief All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 were blocked Tuesday morning following a multi-vehicle crash in Lacey. The collision happened at 6:20 a.m. at milepost 111.94 near Marvin Road Northeast and State Route 510, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Multiple first responders are at the scene as traffic backs up, and officials have not announced when the highway will reopen.



All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 were blocked Tuesday morning following a multi-vehicle collision in Lacey.

(WSDOT)

Seattle traffic: Crash blocks all lanes on NB I-5 in Lacey, WA

Timeline:

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the crash happened on northbound I-5 at milepost 111.94 near Marvin Road Northeast and State Route 510.

Crews reported the roadway fully blocked at 6:20 a.m. Officials have not announced an estimated time for reopening the highway, though the Washington State Patrol said tow trucks have begun clearing the vehicles and the incident does not appear to be an extended scene.

According to state troopers, there were two semi-trucks and five other vehicles involved in the crash. There are some injuries reported, but they are considered non-life-threatening.

What they're saying:

"This is blocking all lanes of northbound I-5, so getting up out of Thurston County and trying to move your way past Marvin – this is certainly going to be one of the big stops we are going to have to watch for," said FOX 13 Seattle traffic anchor Adam Gehrke.

Local perspective:

Traffic camera footage shows multiple first responders at the scene with traffic backing up behind the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation, the Washington State Patrol and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle traffic anchor Adam Gehrke.

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