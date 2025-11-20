WA officers chase suspect in double murder of Lacey teen brothers: VIDEO

The Brief Thurston County deputies chased a 20-year-old driver accused of killing two teenage brothers in a Lacey drive-by shooting. The suspect's car rolled after a PIT maneuver; he survived with minor injuries and deputies recovered an AR-15 and other firearms. Lacey police are seeking surveillance video from the shooting area.



Thurston County released new dashcam video showing deputies chasing a driver accused of killing two teenage brothers in a drive-by shooting in Lacey. According to Sheriff Derek Sanders, the pursuit reached speeds of more than 117 mph.

Sheriff Sanders posted the video on social media early Thursday morning. The release comes just days after the deadly shooting near College Street Southeast and 24th Avenue, near Mountain View Elementary. When officers arrived that Friday morning, they found two brothers, ages 16 and 17, dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

The pursuit happened Wednesday just before 9 p.m. Deputies attempted to box in the 20-year-old driver, but he accelerated. At one point, deputies used a grapple – a device designed to hook onto the back tire – to slow the car. It worked briefly, until the line snapped in half.

Seconds later, sirens blared as deputies tried to catch up with the man, who weaved through traffic at speeds up to 117 mph.

Deputies eventually got close enough to perform a PIT maneuver, causing the suspect's car to veer off the road, roll and eject the driver.

Sheriff Sanfers said the suspect survived with only minor injuries.

An AR-15 with a 60-round magazine was thrown from the vehicle during the crash. Deputies said they also found additional guns inside the car.

As of Friday morning, the 20-year-old had been booked into jail after receiving medical treatment. He is expected in court Thursday.

Another suspect arrested in connection with deadly drive-by shooting

Earlier, police arrested another suspect in connection with the deadly shooting of 16-year-old Alexander Borgen and 17-year-old Deven Borgen.

Following several search warrants, evidence collection, surveillance video analysis, and interviews, investigators identified the suspect and tracked him from Lacey to a hotel in Wenatchee, where he was taken into custody.

Lacey police are still asking for home or business surveillance video from the area of College Street Southeast and 24th Avenue to help investigators determine what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle, Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders, Lacey Police Department and Lacey Fire District.

