Seattle weather: Rain, possible thunderstorms this weekend

The Brief Thursday and Friday will bring quiet, mostly dry, and cooler weather with high temperatures in the mid-60s to low-70s. Widespread rain, heavy showers, and potential thunderstorms will impact the region from Saturday night through Sunday morning, dropping up to a half-inch or more of rain in some areas. Skies clear by early next week as a warming trend returns sunshine and temperatures in the 70s and low-80s by mid-week.



Today and tomorrow morning will be relatively quiet, but don’t get too comfortable. A much wetter weather system is headed our way, bringing the potential for some significant rain and even a few thunderstorms this weekend.

For today and Friday, expect plenty of clouds with temperatures generally in the mid 60s to lower 70s. It will be a little cooler than we’ve been used to lately, with mostly dry conditions.

There could be a few light showers around Friday night, but most locations should stay dry.

Saturday starts out fairly quiet, with cloudy skies and temperatures again in the 60s to near 70. A few showers could develop during the afternoon, but the bigger change arrives Saturday evening.

Saturday night into Sunday morning is the period to watch. Rain becomes much more widespread, and there is a chance for thunderstorms as the upper-level low moves across the region. The best chance for thunder appears to be over the Olympics and southwest interior, but anyone could hear a rumble of thunder.

Some areas could pick up a quarter- to half-inch of rain, with locally higher amounts where heavier showers or thunderstorms develop.

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What's next:

Rain will continue into Sunday morning before gradually tapering off. We should see some breaks in the clouds Sunday afternoon, although a few showers could linger. It will remain cool, with highs mainly in the 60s to near 70.

Then comes the turnaround.

Monday starts cloudy but trends drier, and by Tuesday we should be back to mostly sunny skies. The warming trend really gets going Wednesday and Thursday, with sunshine and temperatures climbing through the 70s. Some spots could reach the lower 80s by Thursday.

So, the next couple of days are relatively quiet, the weekend gets wet and unsettled, and then we head back toward sunshine and warmer temperatures next week.

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