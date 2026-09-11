Seattle weather: Rain, possible thunderstorms this weekend
SEATTLE - Today and tomorrow morning will be relatively quiet, but don’t get too comfortable. A much wetter weather system is headed our way, bringing the potential for some significant rain and even a few thunderstorms this weekend.
For today and Friday, expect plenty of clouds with temperatures generally in the mid 60s to lower 70s. It will be a little cooler than we’ve been used to lately, with mostly dry conditions.
There could be a few light showers around Friday night, but most locations should stay dry.
Saturday starts out fairly quiet, with cloudy skies and temperatures again in the 60s to near 70. A few showers could develop during the afternoon, but the bigger change arrives Saturday evening.
Saturday night into Sunday morning is the period to watch. Rain becomes much more widespread, and there is a chance for thunderstorms as the upper-level low moves across the region. The best chance for thunder appears to be over the Olympics and southwest interior, but anyone could hear a rumble of thunder.
Some areas could pick up a quarter- to half-inch of rain, with locally higher amounts where heavier showers or thunderstorms develop.
What's next:
Rain will continue into Sunday morning before gradually tapering off. We should see some breaks in the clouds Sunday afternoon, although a few showers could linger. It will remain cool, with highs mainly in the 60s to near 70.
Then comes the turnaround.
Monday starts cloudy but trends drier, and by Tuesday we should be back to mostly sunny skies. The warming trend really gets going Wednesday and Thursday, with sunshine and temperatures climbing through the 70s. Some spots could reach the lower 80s by Thursday.
So, the next couple of days are relatively quiet, the weekend gets wet and unsettled, and then we head back toward sunshine and warmer temperatures next week.
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The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by the FOX 13 Seattle weather team.