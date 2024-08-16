Seattle weather: Stormy Saturday night drying by Sunday

A disturbance off the Oregon coast will eventually slide northward Saturday night, increasing chances for storms throughout much of Western Washington. Gusty winds, lightning, small hail along with heavy rain will be possible beginning in the evening through overnight.

There is a slight to marginal chance for severe thunderstorms in parts of Washington and Oregon on Saturday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Much of Saturday afternoon will be quiet with clouds increasing throughout the afternoon. By early evening, the chances begin to increase to our south. The line of storms will push northward through the Seattle metro spots around 9pm, then continue to steadily move north the rest of the night.

Heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms will hit the Western Washington lowlands Saturday night. (FOX13 Seattle)

Locally heavy rain will rain in a very short period of time. There is a chance of flooding and debris flows possible in some of our burn scars from past fires and also current fire locations.

Locally heavy rainfall with quick moving storms may lead to flash flooding and debris flow in burn scar areas.

Much of the upcoming week will remain slightly cooler than normal with a mix of sun and clouds. Another slight chance of showers will be possible by mid-week.

Weekend storms with mainly cooler than average temperatures next week. (FOX13 Seattle) Expand

