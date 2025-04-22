Seattle's Old Spaghetti Factory remnants preserved in building reno

The Brief BNBuilders is renovating the Old Spaghetti Factory space downtown. The Seattle-based company aims to keep the charm of the previous tenants. Elements from the beloved previous restaurant are incorporated into the new design.



The site of the since-closed Old Spaghetti Factory is undergoing a transformation along the Seattle waterfront.

BNBuilders has taken over the restaurant space to make it into their new headquarters, nine years after the Old Spaghetti Factory shut its doors in late 2016.

BNBuilders installs reclaimed timber from Old Spaghetti Factory in new Seattle waterfront headquarters.

What they're saying:

The Seattle-based company is working to preserve elements of the Old Spaghetti Factory that people came to know. Representatives say they are "proud to invest in Downtown Seattle and the ongoing rejuvenation of the waterfront."

"Many of us grew up eating spaghetti here, celebrating birthdays, or just admiring its charm from the waterfront. That’s why we took great care to preserve original details like the brick and timber structure," a representative continued.

Interior stairs of the new headquarters use salvaged wood from the Old Spaghetti Factory in one of their multiple nods to the former tenants.

The Source: Information for this article comes from Bryna Brown with BNBuilders.

