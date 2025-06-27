Semi-truck full of whiskey overturns, causing traffic on I-90 near Snoqualmie

The Brief A semi-truck hauling around 10,000 bottles of whiskey overturned on I-90 near Snoqualmie on Friday. The incident caused a 13-mile backup on eastbound I-90. WSDOT is advising drivers to expect delays and seek alternative routes.



Travelers are advised to expect delays on I-90 near Snoqualmie as crews work to remove a semi-truck that rolled over Friday morning.

(WSP Trooper Rick Johnson)

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson announced the crash on social media at 7:35 a.m., sharing a photo of the overturned semi on eastbound I-90 near milepost 45.

In a follow-up post, Johnson said the driver was not injured, and no other vehicles were involved. Inside the truck were 10,000 bottles of Woodinville Whiskey.

What they're saying:

"Back on the wheels! The load is 10,000 bottles of Woodinville Whiskey. Apparently most survived. Hope to open soon," Johnson wrote.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said one lane would remain open as crews continue cleanup efforts. Just before noon, WSDOT said traffic would likely be backed up for most of the day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson and the Washington State Department of Transportation.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Travis Decker update: Search teams close in on WA triple murder suspect

Travis Decker manhunt echoes 2020 hunt in same WA wilderness

Everything to know about WA laws going into effect July 1

Tacoma dad defends man at center of Amber Alert case involving 2-year-old

Seattle-based Amazon announces 'workforce reduction' due to AI

Immigrants suddenly summoned by ICE via text during Seattle-area protests

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.