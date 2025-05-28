Semi-truck crash snarls traffic on I-5 in Seattle

The Brief A semi-truck crash stopped traffic on both lanes of I-5 in North Seattle Wednesday morning. All northbound lanes at Northgate Way and three southbound lanes are blocked. WSDOT is asking drivers to seek alternate routes.



Traffic on I-5 in North Seattle was stopped Wednesday morning following a crash involving a semi-truck.

Why is I-5 closed in Seattle today?

What we know:

According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), crews responded to reports of a crash involving a semi-truck and another vehicle on northbound I-5 near North 85th Street at around 9:39 a.m.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says all northbound I-5 lanes are blocked at Northgate Way, and the left three southbound lanes are also blocked. Officials are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

In a follow-up alert, the SFD said everyone involved in the crash were able to self-extricate from their vehicles.

What they're saying:

"All patients are in stable condition and will be transported to a hospital for further care," the SFD announced on X. "Reducing response and turning the scene over to WSP."

What we don't know:

Further information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

I-5 accident today in North Seattle

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Fire Department and the Washington State Department of Transportation.

