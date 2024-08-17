Puget Sound severe weather could dampen, cancel weekend events

With the possible chance of thunderstorms, hail and heavy winds in the Puget Sound forecast Saturday evening, the weather could spoil weekend plans.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Washington State Fair is canceling its drive-in movie night Saturday, and other event planners are keeping an eye on the weather as well.

At Arlington Skyfest, hundreds of campers from across the country were setting up camp on Friday for a weekend of fun.

"We just came off another camping trip on the Key Peninsula," said Katherine Munoz, of Lynnwood.

Munoz says it's her 4-year-old son Jet's second time at the show.

"We’re looking forward to the drone show," she said.

"We came from Eastern Washington and came through Leavenworth and camped out in the icicle a couple of days ago," said Gary Cummings, who was visiting from Virginia.

Gary Cummings lived in Washington previously. He drove to Arlington from Virginia in order to see the air show.

"Everybody has a lot of pride in their aircraft," said Cummings.

As the tents go up and burgers hit the grill, weather reports warn that there could be wash-outs if storms roll through.

"They usually monitor pretty close and if there is any thunder or lightning within a five-mile radius they usually have to ground things," said Cummings.

At Auburn's White River Ampitheatre, where Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads are playing a concert Saturday, managers say they'll move concert-goers under the fully-covered roof area if severe weather hits. They say they also tested the PA system on Friday to prepare for any weather-related announcements that might need to be made.

Columbia City Night Market also has an event scheduled for Saturday. Organizers say they'll monitor the forecast and implement severe weather protocol, which can include closing up early, if needed.

While some keep an eye on the sky, other event planners are canceling early.

"We are really bummed to tell people that we had to cancel our free movie tomorrow night due to some potentially severe weather," said Stacy Van Horne, PIO of the Washington State Fair.

The state fair's annual drive-in movie night, which typically brings in about 300 cars per movie, is also now a no-go.

"We talked with the national weather service and our partners with the city of Puyallup, and it was advised that we not do any outdoor events tomorrow," said Van Horne.

If a storm does hit the Arlington area, Munoz says she also has a game plan.

"We’ll pack in and move on out if it happens," she said.

