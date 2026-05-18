Seattle shooting in Greenwood sends bullets into homes, nearly hits baby's window

The Brief A weekend shooting in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood sent bullets into a home, with one round striking near a window where a 6-week-old baby was sleeping, according to a resident. Neighbors said multiple shootings have been captured on camera near North Linden Avenue and North 100th Street in recent weeks, including what appears to be an ambush-style attack involving gunmen firing at a passing vehicle. Residents say gun violence near Aurora Avenue has intensified, prompting calls for city action as police and city leaders have been contacted for comment and have not yet responded.



A weekend shooting in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood sent bullets flying into a family's home, with one round striking dangerously close to a window where a baby was sleeping.

At least three shootings were caught on camera near the intersection of Linden Ave. North and North 100th Street, just within the past two weeks.

Now people are urging city leaders to take action.

What they're saying:

"You can see right here there are two shots that hit my house right here," said a Greenwood resident who asked that we not share his name due to privacy concerns.

He, his wife and their 6-week-old baby were asleep when 3 to 4 bullets came flying into their Greenwood home.

"It went through this wall and that wall, and you can see where there are two shots above the baby’s window," he said.

His security cameras captured the terrifying moments when two bullets hit near the front door and another hit the siding just above his son's window.

"First I just covered my wife, and then immediately went over to the baby to make sure that the baby was alright," he said. "The bullet came through and looks like it actually hit my gutter and went into the house right here. The bassinet is like there."

Video on a different security camera showed a possible motive. In it, you can see a driver parking a vehicle and at least two gunmen get out to hide behind a random vehicle parked in the street. As a crossover SUV drives by, coming from Aurora Avenue, the men open fire in what looks like an ambush-style attack. The car that's being shot at then speeds away.

"It’s something we need to do something about immediately, or people are going to get hurt in our neighborhood. It's disgraceful," he said.

The shooting doesn’t stop here. Early this morning, his cameras captured a single gunshot echoing from the street near North 98th Street and Linden Avenue North, and about a week ago, someone opened fire near a school bus stop at North 100th Street and Linden Avenue North.

"All the neighbors woke up to boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, it was at least over a dozen shots," said Peter Orr, a concerned neighbor and block watch captain.

Orr took video of that shooting and posted it to a newly formed social media channel that neighbors have put together called "Life on Aurora" in an attempt to get help from city leaders.

"Unfortunately, this is the sixth or seventh shooting within 10 blocks of my house in the past 30 days," said the Greenwood resident.

Both men believe groups involved in human trafficking on Aurora Avenue are contributing to the violence.

"The captain at the precinct shared some data that said that 60% of the shootings in our area are due to a prostitution nexus," he said.

FOX 13 reached out to the Seattle Police Department for comment, and we are waiting to hear back.

Neighbors say they are also struggling to get answers back from city leaders about what they might be doing to stop the gun violence.

"It feels unseen by the mayor, by the city attorney, by our own city council members," said Orr. "They are not making any movement that would allow the police to protect us in the way we need."

"The escalation feels like it’s only a matter of time until, whether it’s my kid or a neighbor or a neighbor’s kid, has to deal with the unthinkable, unless the city actually does something," said the Greenwood resident.

FOX 13 reached out to the mayor's office to see if anything was being done to address the homeowner's concerns about Aurora Ave and gun violence. We also asked if the mayor was planning on reaching out to him herself, since he says he's only spoken with aides. We are waiting to hear back.

He says he's also reached out to Bob Kettle and Councilmember Debora Juarez to try to get answers. FOX 13 reached out to them this weekend as well, and were waiting to hear back as of Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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