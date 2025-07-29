Police investigate shooting in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood

The Brief One person was shot in Seattle's Yesler Terrace neighborhood on Tuesday. The SPD has asked the public to avoid the area as they search for the suspect.



Police are searching for a suspect following a shooting in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood on Tuesday.

What they're saying:

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) made the initial announcement on social media at around 11:15 a.m.

According to the SPD, a 25-year-old man was shot near the intersection of Broadway and East Fir Street. Crews with the Seattle Fire Department treated him and transported him to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Officers are actively searching for a suspect and have asked the public to avoid the area.

Further information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

