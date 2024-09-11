3 men shot, injured in Seattle's Yesler Terrace neighborhood

Three men were shot in Seattle's Yesler Terrace neighborhood Wednesday night, according to Seattle Police.

The Seattle Police Department said one man was shot in the shoulder, another was shot in the bottom, and the third victim was shot in the leg. The victims are in their 30s and 50s.

The shooting happened near the intersection of 11th Avenue South and East Fir Street around 8 p.m.



All three victims were transported to Harborview Medical Center. The man shot in the shoulder was in serious condition.

Police say the suspect fled, and a gun was recovered from the scene. Police are still working to figure out who the gun belongs to.

No suspect description is currently available, and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

