SILVER Alert activated for Bremerton woman, suspect identified

The Brief A SILVER Alert was issued for Linda Evans, 79, missing from Bremerton since Thursday morning. Donovan Foshay, 48, is identified as a suspect in Evans' disappearance, but his involvement details are unclear. Evans may need assistance to return home; authorities urge anyone with information to call 911.



The Washington State Patrol has activated a SILVER Alert for a missing Bremerton woman, and also identified a suspect.

Troopers are looking for 79-year-old Linda Evans, who was last seen leaving her home on Russell Road in Bremerton at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

WSP also identified 48-year-old Donovan Foshay as a suspect in Evans' disappearance.

Linda Evans and Donovan Foshay (via WSP)

Evans is 5'0", 127 pounds with white hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a red jacket, red pants, red hat and black sandals.

Foshay is described as 5'8", 160 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes and is wearing unknown clothing. Details regarding Foshay's involvement were not provided.

It's unknown which direction of travel Evans was headed. WSP says she is unable to return home without assistance.

If you see Evans or Foshay, please call 911.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Kent, WA police arrest man accused of shoplifting, killing clerk who tried to stop him

Bomb squad called to disarm explosive coconut at WA park

4 soldiers killed in WA helicopter crash near JBLM identified

Annual report ranks Seattle-Tacoma among worst airports in US: See the list

Ed Sheeran coming to Seattle's Lumen Field in 2026

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.