SILVER Alert activated for missing Seattle woman last seen in April

The Brief A SILVER Alert has been activated for a 79-year-old woman with dementia. She was last seen driving a black Honda Odyssey on April 24, 2025. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.



The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has activated a SILVER Alert for a Seattle woman who has been missing since last month.

What we know:

According to the WSP, 79-year-old Shirley Mcdonald is considered at risk because she has dementia and may not be able to return home without assistance.

Authorities say Mcdonald was last seen around 1 a.m. on April 24 outside OfficeMax on Leary Way Northeast in Seattle. She was driving a black 2006 Honda Odyssey with dark tinted windows in an unknown direction. Her car has Washington license plates reading AOG5462.

She was last seen wearing a black hat, a long blue coat, gray leggings and black-and-white shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 and reference case number 2025-127699.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this article comes from a press release by the Washington State Patrol.

