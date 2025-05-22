The Brief The new Smokey Bear license plate was approved in Washington and will fund wildfire prevention and support wildland firefighters. The plates will be available starting Nov. 1 for $40, with $30 annual renewal, benefiting the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Proceeds will raise awareness of human-caused wildfires, which account for 90% of wildfires in the state.



Washington drivers will soon be able to show their support for wildfire prevention with a new specialty license plate featuring the iconic Smokey Bear.

Governor Bob Ferguson signed Senate Bill 5444 into law this week, authorizing the state’s first Smokey Bear plate to support efforts to reduce human-caused wildfires.

When will the Smoky Bear license plate be available in WA?

The plate will be available for purchase beginning Nov. 1.

Governor Bob Ferguson signed SBB 5444 into law on May 20, 2025, authorizing a special license plate depicting Smokey that will help fund the Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) efforts to prevent human-caused wildfires and support wildland firefig (Washington State Department of Natural Resources) Expand

How much will the Smoky Bear license plate cost?

Drivers can purchase the plate for an initial fee of $40, with a $30 annual renewal fee.

Where do proceeds from the Smoky Bear license plate go?

Proceeds from the sales of the Smoky Bear plates will go directly to the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to support wildfire prevention programs and wildland firefighter resources.

"It’s fitting that our state’s first Smokey Bear license plate has been passed by the State Legislature during Wildfire Awareness Month," said Public Lands Commissioner Dave Upthegrove, who celebrated the bill's signing. "Approximately 90 percent of wildfires every year are human-caused. We couldn’t have a better advocate for wildfire prevention crisscrossing Washington along our interstates, highways and roads than Smokey.

What is Smokey Bear's mission?

The new license plate continues Smokey Bear’s mission to raise awareness about wildfire prevention, a role the beloved mascot has held since 1944. The goal is to increase public visibility of fire safety messaging while also generating funding for fire prevention programs.

Commissioner Upthegrove thanked Rep. Donaghy and Sen. Nobles, the bill’s prime sponsors, for their work over two legislative sessions to get the bill passed.

The Smokey Bear license plate joins Washington’s growing list of specialty plates that benefit various state programs and causes, offering residents a new way to make an impact from behind the wheel.

For more information or to view images of the new plate, visit the Washington DNR website.

The Source: Information in this story came from a Washington Department of Natural Resources press release.

