Sneaker Con 2025 to bring over 100K sneakers, giveaways, more to Seattle
SEATTLE - Sneaker Con, the world’s premier sneaker convention, is making its much-anticipated return to Seattle on March 1 at the Seattle Convention Center.
This event will bring together sneaker enthusiasts, collectors and top influencers for a massive marketplace featuring over 100,000 pairs of sneakers and more than 300 vendors.
Keep reading to learn more about this one-day event and how to get tickets.
A Sneakerhead’s paradise
What to know:
Whether you're looking for the latest sneaker drops, rare grails or vintage classics, Sneaker Con is set to be Seattle’s biggest sneaker store for one day only.
At the event, attendees can buy, sell, and trade sneakers without buyer or seller fees — all while avoiding shipping costs.
For those bringing large collections, vendor spaces are available, but carts and dollies are not permitted inside the venue.
Special guests, live events
What you can do:
Sneaker Con Seattle will feature appearances from well-known figures in sneaker culture, including social selling pioneers Chase Young and Alex Lotier of Culture Kicks. With over 2 million followers and 200 million monthly engagements, Culture Kicks has revolutionized sneaker sales through live social commerce platforms like TikTok.
Fans can expect live bartering sessions, exclusive sneaker drops and insights into the booming world of sneaker reselling.
Exclusive giveaways, freebies
Attendees will also have the chance to enter a Kevin Durant-signed Supersonics jersey giveaway. Plus, the first 100 people in line will receive a free Sneaker Con tote bag, and the first 500 attendees will score additional freebies.
Ticket prices, event details
When: Saturday, March 1, 2025
Where: Seattle Convention Center, 705 Pike St., Seattle, WA
Admission
General admission: $30 ($32.50 last-minute)
Priority entry (Sold Out): Skip the line + 10x giveaway entries
Free admission for kids 12 & under
Tickets can be purchased at Sneaker Con’s website.
Stay updated by following Sneaker Con on social media for the latest event announcements and special guest reveals.
The Source: Information for this story came from a Sneaker Con press release, Sneaker Con's website and Culture Kicks.
MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Trooper crashes into wrong-way driver on I-90 in Bellevue, WA
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell arrested in 1996 on weapons, assault charges
Judge makes ruling on DNA evidence in Bryan Kohberger trial
WA Gov. Ferguson advocates for proposal limiting governor’s emergency powers
Armed woman in bogus UPS outfit accused of burglary in Pierce County, WA
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.