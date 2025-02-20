Sneaker Con 2025 to bring over 100K sneakers, giveaways, more to Seattle

The Brief Sneaker Con returns to Seattle on March 1, bringing over 300 vendors and over 100,000 sneakers to the Seattle Convention Center. Attendees can buy, sell and trade sneakers with no buyer or seller fees, plus enter giveaways like a signed Kevin Durant Sonics jersey. Social selling platform Culture Kicks will be featured, showcasing how livestream social media commerce is transforming sneaker culture and retail.



Sneaker Con, the world’s premier sneaker convention, is making its much-anticipated return to Seattle on March 1 at the Seattle Convention Center.

This event will bring together sneaker enthusiasts, collectors and top influencers for a massive marketplace featuring over 100,000 pairs of sneakers and more than 300 vendors.

A Sneakerhead’s paradise

What to know:

Whether you're looking for the latest sneaker drops, rare grails or vintage classics, Sneaker Con is set to be Seattle’s biggest sneaker store for one day only.

At the event, attendees can buy, sell, and trade sneakers without buyer or seller fees — all while avoiding shipping costs.

For those bringing large collections, vendor spaces are available, but carts and dollies are not permitted inside the venue.

Special guests, live events

What you can do:

Sneaker Con Seattle will feature appearances from well-known figures in sneaker culture, including social selling pioneers Chase Young and Alex Lotier of Culture Kicks. With over 2 million followers and 200 million monthly engagements, Culture Kicks has revolutionized sneaker sales through live social commerce platforms like TikTok.

Fans can expect live bartering sessions, exclusive sneaker drops and insights into the booming world of sneaker reselling.

Exclusive giveaways, freebies

Attendees will also have the chance to enter a Kevin Durant-signed Supersonics jersey giveaway. Plus, the first 100 people in line will receive a free Sneaker Con tote bag, and the first 500 attendees will score additional freebies.

Ticket prices, event details

When: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Where: Seattle Convention Center, 705 Pike St., Seattle, WA

Admission

General admission: $30 ($32.50 last-minute)

Priority entry (Sold Out): Skip the line + 10x giveaway entries

Free admission for kids 12 & under

Tickets can be purchased at Sneaker Con’s website.

Stay updated by following Sneaker Con on social media for the latest event announcements and special guest reveals.

The Source: Information for this story came from a Sneaker Con press release, Sneaker Con's website and Culture Kicks.

