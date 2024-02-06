The most iconic sneakers worn at Super Bowl Halftime shows

Since its inception, the Super Bowl halftime show has evolved from traditional patriotic salutes to showcasing the biggest names in entertainment.

As fans' expectations of the performers have grown, so has the spectacle of the 12- to-15-minute event, with new elements added every year to attract more viewers.

The show has always been about spectacle and panache, with artists flaunting flamboyant outfits and intricate sets.

With so much to look forward to for America's greatest sporting event of the year, sneakers have become just another thing viewers want to see. Some performers have even made headlines with the shoes they wear.

Here are some of the most iconic sneakers worn by Super Bowl halftime performers:

Rihanna - Super Bowl LVII - MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Cross Low sneakers

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Salomon sneakers are known for their comfort so it makes sense that Rihanna – who was pregnant at the time of her performance – would wear these.

You can actually still get yourself a pair for anywhere from $277 to $600 on the second-hand market.

Flea - Super Bowl XLVIII - Adidas Crazy 8 ‘Lakers’

Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime Show at MetLife Stadium on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Flea, the bassist of "Red Hot Chili Peppers," is well known for his sense of fashion and love for the Los Angeles Lakers.

So it came as no surprise that he would show some love to his favorite basketball team by wearing a pair of Crazy 8's in the Lakers colorway.

Travis Scott - Super Bowl LIII - Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Olive'

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and Travis Scott perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Maroon 5 may have been headlining the show, but Travis Scott decided to steal some airtime to debut his collaboration with Jordan Brand for the release of his Air Jordan 6.

Chris Martin - Super Bowl 50 - Jordan Spizike

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California.

According to Footwearnews.com, the sneakers Chris Martin wore were designed by his son Moses on the Nike iD custom website.

Martin has worn these same shoes at various other events.

J Balvin - Super Bowl LIV - Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "J Balvin"

Jennifer Lopez and J Balvin perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show during Super Bowl LIV on February 2, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This show was all about headliners Shakira and Jennifer Lopez but that didn't stop J Balvin from stealing a little spotlight of his own with his iconic Jordan 1 sneakers.

The shoes are a colorful take on the iconic Jordan 1 silhouette with textured material and the artists' iconic smiley face logo.

Justin Timerblake - Super Bowl LII - Tinker Hatfield Air Jordan 3 JTH

Recording artist Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

One of the rarest sneakers to be worn at any event, the shoes feature designs from iconic Nike designer Tinker Hatfield for a custom one-of-one pair for the performance.

The shoe is not selling anywhere on retail sites but can be purchased secondhand on websites like StockX for as much as $1,500.

Eminem - Super Bowl LVI - ‘Slim Shady’ Air Jordan 3

Rapper Eminem performs during the half time show of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

They may look like just a regular pair of Jordan 3's but do not be mistaken. You cannot find these anywhere.

The sneakers feature the rapper's iconic "E" logos and a script reading "Slim Shady" on the back.

"Air Shady," Eminem captioned a photo of the sneakers on Twitter.

The exact value of these shoes may not be known but another collaboration between Eminem and Jordan which include a pair of Jordan 4's resell for as much as $60,000 on StockX.