Space Needle being repainted from 'Galaxy Gold' back to 'Astronaut White'

The Space Needle is ditching its retro ‘Galaxy Gold’ paint job, and returning to ‘Astronaut White.’ The iconic Seattle landmark is wrapping up its 60th anniversary celebration.

FOX 13 News was atop the Space Needle on May 16 as the painting project got underway. Ther Mariner Moose and Seattle Kraken's Buoy were part of the festivities

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Photo: Katherine Barner

Last year, Seattle's 605-foot-tall icon was painted Galaxy Gold, the original roof color from the 1962 World's Fair.

In April 2022, the Space Needle held a contest and selected 60 people to help put the finishing touches on the orange paint job. This year, the people to harness in and paint the first strokes of Astronaut White will be the top fundraisers for the annual ‘Base 2 Space’ charity stair climb.

This year's Base 2 Space stair climb will return on Oct. 1, and registration opens on April 21. More details will be released soon on its website.

Last year, nearly 2,000 people scaled the Space Needle's 832 steps, and raised $500,000 for life-saving research for Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center.