SPD arrest 1 adult, 3 teens after they drove off from robbery scene in stolen car

Four people, including three teens, were arrested after Seattle Police say they crashed a stolen car after running off from another robbery scene. The crashed car caught fire.

Around 5 a.m. on Aug. 30, SPD officers responded to a reported theft near the intersection of 42nd Ave. SW and SW Dawson Street in West Seattle. A 27-year-old flagged down officers and said that he was sitting at a bus stop when five men in a black Kia approached him and stole his backpack.

The victim was able to give officers a vehicle and suspect descriptions. Police were later able to find the vehicle and tried to stop it, but it sped off.

Officers learned that a short time after that stop, the Kia was involved in a crash near 1st Ave. S and S. Spokane Street, and that it had caught fire. That Kia was reported as stolen overnight.

All suspects ran away from the crash and four of them were arrested nearby. A replica firearm was found near the crash scene.

A 63-year-old who was driving the car the Kia crashed into was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

The 20-year-old suspect was booked into King County Jail for investigation of taking a motor vehicle without permission. It's unclear if he was the driver.

The three juveniles were identified and released.