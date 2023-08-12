SPD: Man in critical condition after being struck by Light Rail near Rainier Valley

A man is in critical condition after being struck by the Light Rail near Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood Saturday morning.

The Seattle Police Department says officers arrived at the rail tracks near the corner of Martin Luther King Junior Wy S and S Holly St. at around 9:30 a.m.

Photo: Seattle Police Department

When they got there, they found a man injured from the collision.

Seattle Fire crews treated the victim at the scene, and took him to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment. The man is listed in critical condition.

The SPD says after investigating, it was reported that the man was crossing when it was not safe to cross the railway.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.