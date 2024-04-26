‘Spiders’ seen ‘crawling’ across Mars’ surface

article

Recently released satellite images show creepy-crawly formations scattered across Mars’ surface.

The spider-like markings can be seen on the outskirts of Mars’ Inca City near the planet's south pole.

The markings are actually the result of when the sun’s heat hits layers of carbon dioxide deposits that formed during the winter months, according to the European Space Agency.

The sunlight causes the carbon dioxide ice that settles on the bottom of the layer to heat up and then form into a gas.

This gas begins to build up and then breaks through the slabs of overlaying ice and shoots up to form a fountain or geyser, kind of like Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park.

Except, instead of scorching water, dust-laden gas spews out from the cracks and settles back down to create the dark spots that are shaped like spiders.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.