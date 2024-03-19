Eastbound SR-18 blocked after semi rollover crash near Auburn

SR-18 in Auburn partially closed Tuesday morning after a semi-truck crashed and rolled over – completely blocking the entrance to the Green River Bridge.

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson, at around 5:20 a.m., the driver of the semi-truck fell asleep at the wheel. The truck lost control and rolled on its right side, leaving the trailer hanging over the side of the bridge.

Just before 6:00 a.m., the Washington State Patrol (WSP) announced that the eastbound lanes were closed down due to the crash.

Semi-truck rollover crash completely blocks eastbound SR-18 at the Green River Bridge. (Photo: Puget Sound Fire)

Troopers say traffic is being diverted off the Auburn-Black Diamond Rd. off-ramp.

At around 7:00 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced that the traffic backup from the crash was almost three miles long on eastbound SR-18 and northbound SR-167. Traffic officials are urging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Clearing the roadway is expected to take some time before reopening.

Moreover, the Department of Ecology is on the scene due to a substantial diesel spill caused by the crash.

WSDOT is also present to assess the damage to the Green River Bridge.

Authorities say no one was hurt in this crash.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.