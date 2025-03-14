The Brief The weekend is expected to bring heavy mountain snow in Washington, with up to 18 inches expected at ski resorts. While drivers are hoping to avoid the difficult mountain travel, skiers and snowboarders are celebrating.



The weekend will bring a heaping helping of mountain snow, with up to 18 inches expected at ski resorts. A winter storm warning will also cap off the weekend, with the potential for difficult mountain travel.

The winds were strong at Snoqualmie Pass Friday night, with flurries falling all afternoon and evening.

While drivers were hoping to avoid the mess, skiers and snowboarders were celebrating.

The recent snowfall at Snoqualmie Pass made for a tasty day on the slopes for a trio of youngsters from Bellevue.

"Fries and then turn, turn, turn," said Tim Peterson.

The kids showed off some of their moves to the FOX 13 cameras Friday.

"Pizza, turn, turn," said Tim.

"Hockey stop!", shouted Mingzi Qu.

The friends are hoping to get their fill before the ski season ends.

"My dad arranged a play date with me and him to go skiing and we are going to go to Silver Fir and get some double blacks," said Qu.

"Definitely do some double blacks and really hard stuff," said Tim.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

As the kids took off for Silver Fir Lodge, FOX 13 spoke to a group of ladies that were traveling to Yakima for a volleyball tournament.

"There’s quite a few teams and clubs," said Blakely Maulding, traveling to Yakima.

"Yeah, lots of clubs," said Kaia Kelin, also headed to Yakima.

So far, the team members say they’ve made good time.

"I play my first game and 9," said Blakely.

"I play at 8," said Kaia.

This week’s snowfall has already caused problems for drivers. The Washington State Patrol reported that both directions of I-90 Snoqualmie Pass were closed Thursday due to multiple semi-truck crashes.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ via WSDOT

With another foot or more expected, drivers hope the luck of the Irish is on their side.

"It’s been fine so far, it just started snowing, but the roads are dry," said Alisha Maulding, traveling to Yakima.

"A little worried about what Sunday is going to be like," said John, who was traveling to Moscow to see family.

Despite the potential for tricky travel, a Saint Patrick’s Day weekend full of white, not green, is what the kids want.

"We are coming over to ski together until it closes," said Tim.

The boys say they’re hoping for seconds.

"I feel like we have a lot more snow, so I think the ski season is definitely going to be a little bit longer," said Tim.

If you are traveling through the passes, know before you go. Check for road conditions and traction requirements, and bring along an emergency kit just in case.

The Source: Information in this story is from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Thieves steal 60 guns from South Hill, WA storage units

FBI urges public to delete WA Good to Go text scam messages

Best time to see the UW cherry blossoms in Seattle

Seattle Seahawks reach deal with WR Cooper Kupp

Flushing illegal contraband behind bars; WA youth facility leader says it’s 'OK'

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.