The Brief I-90 Snoqualmie Pass is currently closed in both directions due to multiple semi truck crashes. Authorities and transportation officials are reporting heavy snow at the pass.



I-90 is currently closed in both directions at Snoqualmie Pass due to multiple semi truck crashes.

What we know:

Westbound I-90 is closed at Ellensburg, and eastbound I-90 is shut down near North Bend, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. There is no ETA for reopening.

This is expected to be an extended closure. Crews are waiting on tow trucks to remove the crashed semis.

Both WSDOT and Washington State Patrol reported heavy snow in the area.

WSP Trooper Rick Johnson reminded drivers to follow restrictions and prepare for winter travel conditions over the next few days.

via WSDOT

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Washington State Department of Transportation and Washington State Patrol.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Fire destroys, damages multiple Cybertrucks in Seattle lot

Family wants justice years after Graham, WA man's death

Bryan Kohberger defense ramps up legal maneuvers in bid to keep Idaho murders suspect off death row

Major TSA change to shorten airport security wait times, DHS says: What to know

Seattle Seahawks trade DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh Steelers

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.