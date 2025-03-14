Skiers rejoice! WA Cascades will see significant mountain snow this weekend

The Brief Friday will be mostly dry until the evening, when rain showers will begin in the southwest interior and south Puget Sound. The weekend will bring widespread rain, significant mountain snow, and breezy winds, with up to 18 inches of snow expected at ski resorts and a Winter Storm Warning in effect, making mountain travel difficult.



Friday will be mainly dry through the afternoon, but rain and significant mountain snow are set to hit the Pacific Northwest this weekend.

Rain showers should hold off until around the evening commute. Areas around the southwest interior and south Puget Sound will see the showers first, early this evening.

It will be mainly dry with showers returning late Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

More rain and mountain snow in Seattle

By the numbers:

Widespread lowland rain, mountain snow and breezy wind will impact the region over the weekend. The mountains will see up to 12 to 18 inches through Sunday midday at the ski resorts. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning over all of our mountain passes. Travel will be difficult over the mountains this weekend, especially Saturday.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the Washington Cascades for this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow levels will stay low over the Washington Cascades this next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

On Sunday and Monday, scattered showers are possible. We should be back to dry weather by Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 7 day forecast for the greater Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Fire destroys, damages multiple Cybertrucks in Seattle lot

Family wants justice years after Graham, WA man's death

Bryan Kohberger defense ramps up legal maneuvers in bid to keep Idaho murders suspect off death row

Major TSA change to shorten airport security wait times, DHS says: What to know

Seattle Seahawks trade DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh Steelers

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.