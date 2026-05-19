Cascadia’s soccer talent takes center stage ahead of 2026 World Cup

The Brief The Cascadia region features a lot of MLS stars between the Seattle Sounders and the Vancouver Whitecaps. Thirteen matches will be split between Seattle and Vancouver.



As the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaches, the spotlight is shining brightly on the "backyard" of the Pacific Northwest. There will be 13 matches split between Seattle and Vancouver.

Vancouver Whitecaps Head Coach Jesper Sorensen says the proximity of the matches creates a unique opportunity for the region to "profit from the hype," specifically by inspiring the next generation of players in local communities.

A legacy Continued: The Berhalter Name

Among the players making a case for the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) is Whitecaps midfielder Sebastian Berhalter. Known for his precision on set pieces, Berhalter is carving out his own identity while following in the footsteps of his father, Greg Berhalter—the first American to participate in a World Cup as both a player and a coach.

"I think honestly, my dad was the biggest role model for me," Berhalter said. "Now that I'm older, I'm more proud to be Greg Berhalter’s son than Sebastian Berhalter. That speaks volumes of the person he is and the legacy he created before me."

Despite his famous lineage, Sorensen says Berhalter has earned his spot through a relentless work ethic. "He has not been handed anything; he’s taken everything he’s got now and earned it for himself," Sorensen said.

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - MAY 2: Sebastian Berhalter #16 of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC during the first half of the match against Los Angeles Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 2, 2026 in Carson, California. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. (Photo Expand

Family Ties Across the Border

The "Cascadia" connection is personal for Berhalter. While he plays in Vancouver, his aunt, Kristin Durie, lives in Seattle and remains one of his most vocal supporters, frequently traveling across the border for matches.

This regional bond mirrors the structure of the upcoming tournament, where fans and families are expected to move easily between the two host cities. Berhalter noted that having a host country play in your home city—such as the U.S. playing in Seattle—is a rare and "special" event that local fans should not take lightly.

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Inspiring the Next Generation

For Berhalter, the goal of the 2026 tournament extends beyond the final score. He views the World Cup as a platform to show young athletes across North America that "anything is possible."

"I just want to inspire the next generation," Berhalter said. "I want kids to see us playing and want to play soccer. Hopefully one day there’s kids that are way better than me... and they say this team inspired me to go out and play and achieve their dreams."

As soccer's popularity continues to grow in Vancouver and Seattle, officials and players alike hope the momentum of the World Cup will leave a lasting footprint on the Pacific Northwest sports landscape.

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The Source: Information in this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.



