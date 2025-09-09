2 stolen cars found 200 feet down embankment in Pierce County, WA

The Brief Two stolen vehicles were discovered 200 feet down an embankment off State Route 7 in Pierce County. Emergency crews closed SR 7 temporarily to recover the vehicles using a high-angle rescue. The cause of the crash remains unknown, with further details pending from Washington State Patrol.



Two stolen vehicles were found after going 200 feet down an embankment off State Route 7 in Pierce County on Tuesday.

What we know:

First responders were called out for a rescue operation around 9 a.m. after two cars were located down the embankment just south of Eatonville.

Reports indicated the vehicle's hazard lights were on, and the horn was sounding, according to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue. However, firefighters found the vehicle was unoccupied.

Emergency crews closed SR 7 for a short time as they worked to recover the vehicles. A rescue team performed a high-angle rescue using a rope system, hoisting the vehicles out of the embankment.

Later, the Washington State Patrol said both cars involved were reported stolen.

What we don't know:

It's currently unclear what led up to the crash. FOX 13 Seattle has reached out to Washington State Patrol for more information.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Patrol, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, and the Washington State Department of Transportation.

