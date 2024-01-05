Stolen Kia crashes into Lake Forest Park pot shop

A Lake Forest Park pot shop is cleaning up after a stolen Kia crashed into the store Friday morning, police said.

Before 6 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm at the Mr. Greens Cannabis Dispensary on Bothell Way Northeast.

When officers arrived, they found an abandoned Kia sedan next to the business and the storefront of the dispensary was damaged.

According to investigators, the car was stolen out of Kirkland, and it was used to break into the business.

Before police arrived, the suspects had left and an unknown amount of products were stolen from the dispensary.

Police said it's unknown how many suspects or vehicles were involved, and the investigation remains ongoing.