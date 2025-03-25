Students evacuate Enumclaw, WA school after small cellphone fire

The Brief Students were evacuated from Enumclaw Middle School Tuesday morning as police responded to reports of an explosive device. A small fire in the courtyard was ignited by a cellphone battery that had been thrown to the ground. No injuries were reported, and students and staff safely returned to the building.



Students were evacuated from Enumclaw Middle School Tuesday morning after a smashed cellphone caught fire, prompting authorities to respond to reports of a small explosive device.

According to the Enumclaw School District (ESD), police and firefighters responded to the school courtyard before 9 a.m.

Investigators quickly determined that the source of the small fire was a cellphone battery that ignited after being thrown to the ground, the ESD said. School staff were able to extinguish the fire quickly, and no injuries were reported.

Both the school and the surrounding area were cleared by police, and students safely returned to the building.

What they're saying:

"We are proud of the swift response by our students and staff, and we are deeply grateful to the Enumclaw Police Department, Washington State Patrol, and Enumclaw Fire Department for their immediate response and support," said Shaun Carey, Superintendent of ESD.

The Source: Information for this story comes from a press release by the Enumclaw School District.

