Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones announces departure

The Brief Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones announced he will step down on Sept. 3. During his tenure, Dr. Jones advanced key initiatives such as passing levies, promoting equity and inclusion and strengthening community partnerships. In his remaining months, Jones plans to assist with the superintendent search, collaborate with the state legislature for funding, present a balanced budget and lay the foundation for the next strategic plan.



Dr. Brent Jones, Superintendent of Seattle Public Schools, has announced his decision to step down from his role, with his last day scheduled for Sept. 3.

This announcement comes after a tenure marked by significant initiatives and challenges, including navigating the district through the COVID-19 pandemic and addressing budgetary constraints.

Tenure highlights

Since assuming the role of interim superintendent in May 2021, following the early departure of former Superintendent Denise Juneau, Dr. Jones has led several key initiatives aimed at strengthening SPS's commitment to academic excellence. These efforts include the successful passage of levies, advancing equity and inclusion, expanding student support services, and strengthening community partnerships.

Under Jones' leadership, the district achieved accelerated academic recovery from pandemic-related declines at a rate surpassing that of the state and comparable districts.

Featured article

Upcoming focus

In his remaining months, Dr. Jones plans to concentrate on several critical areas.

Superintendent search

Assisting the school board in the search for his successor to ensure a smooth transition.

Legislative collaboration

Working with the state legislature to advocate for increased funding for SPS.

Budget planning

Presenting a balanced budget for the upcoming academic year.

Strategic planning

Laying the groundwork for the district's next strategic plan.

School year preparation

Leading efforts to ensure a successful start to the 2025-26 school year.

Transition process to a new SPS superintendent

Timeline:

According to the announcement Monday, details regarding the superintendent search process will be announced in the coming weeks.

The school board is expected to engage with stakeholders, including families, staff and community members, to gather input on the desired qualifications and characteristics of the next superintendent. This inclusive approach aims to maintain the district's commitment to transparency and community involvement.

Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones announced he will step down on Sept. 3, after leading the district through significant challenges, including pandemic recovery and budget shortfalls. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Community Impact

Why you should care:

Dr. Jones's departure comes at a pivotal time for SPS, as the district continues to address challenges such as declining enrollment and budget shortfalls. His leadership during the pandemic and efforts to stabilize the district's finances have been pivotal in navigating these complex issues.

The upcoming transition also presents an opportunity for the community to reflect on the progress made and to collaborate on the district's future direction.

As the search for a new superintendent begins, stakeholders are encouraged to participate actively in the process to ensure that the selected leader aligns with the community's values and aspirations for Seattle Public Schools.

For more information and updates on the superintendent search process, visit the SPS website.

The Source: Information for this story came from a Seattle Public Schools announcement.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Audio of 911 call released in Idaho student murders case

Thieves steal 60 guns from South Hill, WA storage units

St. Patrick's Day celebrations kick off in Seattle with rainy parade, more events

Best time to see the UW cherry blossoms in Seattle

Seattle Seahawks reach deal with WR Cooper Kupp

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.