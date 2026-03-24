Suspect charged in murder of missing Concrete, WA woman found in Skagit River
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. - A man has been charged with murder in connection to a missing woman whose body was recovered from the Skagit River earlier this month.
The backstory:
Juan Manuel Delgado Jr, 42, is charged with second-degree murder for the death of Krista Hunt, a 37-year-old Concrete woman who was reported missing on Feb. 1.
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Skagit County deputies discovered Hunt's body during a search of the Skagit River on March 12. She was positively identified by the Skagit County Coroner a week later.
Delgado was already in jail for unrelated charges when investigators forwarded murder charges in connection to Hunt's death on March 20.
Delgado is being held on $1 million bail as the investigation continues.
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The Source: Information in this story came from the Skagit County Sheriff's Office, FOX News Digital and previous FOX 13 Seattle reporting.