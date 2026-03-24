Suspect charged in murder of missing Concrete, WA woman found in Skagit River

The Brief A 42-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of a missing Skagit County woman whose body was found in the Skagit River. Krista Hunt, 37, was reported missing in February and identified after her body was recovered earlier this month. The suspect was already in custody on unrelated charges; details about how Hunt died have not been released.



A man has been charged with murder in connection to a missing woman whose body was recovered from the Skagit River earlier this month.

The backstory:

Juan Manuel Delgado Jr, 42, is charged with second-degree murder for the death of Krista Hunt, a 37-year-old Concrete woman who was reported missing on Feb. 1.

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Skagit County deputies discovered Hunt's body during a search of the Skagit River on March 12. She was positively identified by the Skagit County Coroner a week later.

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Delgado was already in jail for unrelated charges when investigators forwarded murder charges in connection to Hunt's death on March 20.

Delgado is being held on $1 million bail as the investigation continues.

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