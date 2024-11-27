Suspect in I-90 shutdown in federal court for bomb charges

A King County man faces federal charges in connection to a major shutdown on I-90 last month, involving bomb threats and a state patrol pursuit.

Sokphana Soeung, 42, appeared in federal court on Tuesday for unlawful possession of a destructive device. Soeung was arrested on Oct. 12, after a pursuit and standoff with law enforcement on I-90 in Mercer Island. Soeung is accused of throwing explosives out of their car windows, which police recovered and safely detonated after Soeung's arrest.

Soeung was in the car with another person, who claimed no knowledge of the explosives when interviewed by detectives.

I-90 closure on Mercer Island (WSDOT)

Prosecutors charged Soeung with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, possession of an explosive device, possession of an incendiary device, attempting to elude police and possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to the U.S. District Court in Seattle, unlawful possession of a destructive device is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

