Suspicious death of Clallam County woman launches multi-agency investigation

Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a Clallam County woman after her body was found during a welfare check Thursday night.

According to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Oct. 26 at around 8:15 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the Diamond Point area for a welfare check.

FILE - An officer puts up police tape at a crime scene after a shooting. (SAMANTHA LAUREY/AFP via Getty Images)

Deputies found the woman’s body, and due to the suspicious nature of the death, the Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team was called out to process the scene.

The CCSO is investigating alongside detectives from Sequim, Port Angeles, Jefferson County, the Clallam County Coroner’s Office and the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team.

RELATED: Searchers find body believed to be that of a woman swept into ocean from popular Washington beach

Additionally, the CCSO Search and Rescue team was deployed to assist with searching for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 360-417-2262, or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s website.

This is a developing story, additional information will be released as it becomes available.