Sweeping projects underway to update Washington's aging fish passage infrastructure

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is advancing road improvements and fish habitat restoration in Western Washington.

Last week, the White House approved $58.2 million for 46 projects across Washington State, aimed at improving fish passages. Until recently, poor design or infrastructure has been blamed for a massive decline in fish populations, including endangered salmon species.

Around the same time, "one of Washington's worst commutes"—I-405 between Renton and Bellevue—was closed for much-needed repair and additional fish culvert work.

Two other projects include SR-544 near Lynden and US-101 on the Olympic Peninsula.

SR 544 Roadwork near Lynden

Crews are working behind the scenes on SR-544, west of Noon Rd near Lynden. WSDOT says they are removing pavement, concrete and an old culvert, while installing a fish-friendly structure. The road will be closed for the next month to facilitate these upgrades.

(WSDOT)

US 101 Culvert Removal on Olympic Peninsula

WSDOT successfully removed a fish barrier culvert on US-101 at Eagle Creek, enhancing fish habitat. Community cooperation helped minimize disruptions during construction. Although some overnight one-way traffic might continue, major travel-impacting work is finished.

Similar projects aim to improve fish passage across the Olympic Peninsula, addressing environmental concerns. WSDOT thanks the community for their support and offers travel tools like email alerts, apps, and maps for planning routes.

Drivers are reminded to drive cautiously in work zones, follow speed limits, and prioritize safety for both workers and fellow travelers.