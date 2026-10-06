Tacoma, WA bail bonds office bombed, police investigating

The Brief Tacoma police are investigating after someone detonated an explosive device at a bail bonds office Monday. The blast damaged the business's front door and surrounding glass, but no injuries were reported. No arrests have been made, and investigators have not determined the type of explosive used.



Tacoma police are investigating a suspected bombing at a bail bonds office on Monday.

What we know:

Police said a person entered the business, placed an explosive device near the front entrance, lit the device and walked away.

About 30 seconds later, the device exploded, damaging the front door and surrounding glass. No one was injured.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Damage at a Tacoma bail bonds office after an explosion on Oct. 6, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It happened at 6:09 p.m. at a business near the intersection of Pacific Avenue and South 48th Street.

The Tacoma Police Bomb Squad was called out to conduct a post-blast investigation.

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown what type of explosive was used, but it's believed to be an improvised device. The motive behind the incident is also unknown.

What's next:

No arrests have been made yet. Detectives are looking into potential felony-level charges for the suspect involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Tacoma Police Department.

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