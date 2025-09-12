1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing in Tacoma, WA

The Brief Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a man was found stabbed to death Thursday afternoon. A 60-year-old suspect has been arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail for second-degree murder.



Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a stabbing at an apartment building Thursday afternoon, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded to an apartment building on South Jackson Avenue for a welfare check around 3:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the body of a man who had been stabbed.

Investigators said during the investigation, detectives developed probable cause for the arrest of a 60-year-old suspect. He was taken into custody and booked into the Pierce County Jail for second-degree murder.

Detectives are investigating the deadly stabbing as a homicide.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Tacoma Police Department.

