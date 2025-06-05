Tacoma Humane Society reopens after plumbing emergency

The Brief The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County was forced to temporarily shut down due to a plumbing emergency on Saturday. The lobby flooded after a plumbing issue began on Friday, causing the entrance and adoption space to be shifted to the west side of the building. The flooding occurred at the same time that 14 dog kennels have been undergoing renovations, lowering the capacity of the shelter.



What we know:

The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County has reopened after a plumbing emergency that happened on Friday forced them to close temporarily.

On Saturday morning, a plumbing issue that occurred the night before in the lobby area of the Tacoma Humane Society, caused the animal shelter to close for less than 24 hours.

Community members, shelter staff and volunteers jumped into action to assist in the cleanup of the shelter, to allow it to be restored to regular operations as soon as possible.

"This is a community effort. It's not just us, it's everybody who is part of our mission," said Lauren Green, director of marketing and communications at the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County. "This does really cramp our operations for the foreseeable future."

The plumbing emergency occurred at a time when the shelter has been tight on space due to recent renovations beginning on 14 dog kennels a few weeks ago. None of the animal care areas were impacted by the flooding.

Lobby renovation planning has also just started recently, but Saturday's plumbing emergency has sped up the timeline, according to the shelter.

The lobby is no longer flooded, and the shelter has reopened with its usual operating hours of 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The entrance to the building has been moved to the west side of the building, where the Pet Food & Supply Pantry has been transformed into an adoption space that had 30 adoptions occur on Saturday, despite the flooding.

The community can support Tacoma Humane Society by fostering, adopting, donating and volunteering.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Search intensifies for Travis Decker at Leavenworth, WA campground

WA man shot, killed during filming of dog training exercise involving live gunfire

'Belltown Hellcat' testifies in Seattle reckless driving trial—what he said

PWHL Seattle lands U.S. hockey legend Hilary Knight as first signing

Man found guilty in fatal I-5 crash that killed WA State Patrol trooper

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.