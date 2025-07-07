Tacoma man killed during police chase in Pierce County, WA

A 41-year-old Tacoma man is dead following a police chase and crash in Pierce County that left State Route 507 closed for seven hours. In June 2024, Initiative 2113 restored the authority for law enforcement to pursue a fleeing suspect when there is reasonable suspicion that the suspect violated the law.

The backstory:

Police in Yelm clocked a Jeep Grand Cherokee going 80 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone on Sunday night. This is when officers attempted a traffic stop. They say a pursuit was initiated when the speeding suspect failed to stop.

The chase continued in the northbound lanes of SR-507 near 312th Street when the suspect's vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic in the southbound lanes. An innocent bystander's car was struck by the suspect.

Yelm officer involved in deadly pursuit on July 6, 2025. (WSP)

During the collision, the suspect's car spun around, causing the YPD officer's vehicle to crash into it. At this time, the suspect was ejected from his vehicle.

Despite all lifesaving efforts, the Washington State Patrol reports the man died.

The bystander, a 52-year-old man from Oregon, and his passenger, a 51-year-old woman, were hospitalized in stable condition, along with the responding officer. All are expected to be okay, according to WSP.

Dig deeper:

Before Initiative 2113 went into effect just over a year ago, law enforcement in Washington could only pursue vehicles if they have a reasonable suspicion that a person in the vehicle is committing or has committed a violent offense, a sex offense, a vehicular assault offense, a domestic violence offense, an escape, or is driving under the influence.

