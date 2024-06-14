Tacoma, Pierce County Humane Society waves adoption fees through weekend

The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County has announced that adoption fees for adult dogs, adult cats and all critters will be waived through Sunday, June 16. This initiative aims to alleviate overcrowding and create much-needed space in the shelter to sustain its lifesaving operations.

The shelter, located at 2608 Center St. has been experiencing unprecedented levels of occupancy. According to their website, they have had to double and even triple their kennel occupancy to accommodate the influx of animals. This move to waive adoption fees is a critical measure to encourage more adoptions and help manage the current capacity crisis.

Potential adopters are encouraged to view the adoptable pets on the Humane Society’s website or visit the shelter in person. The adoption fee waiver includes adult dogs, adult cats and a variety of critters, providing a unique opportunity for families to add a new member to their home without the usual financial barrier.

This effort by the Humane Society highlights the urgent need for community support in helping provide homes for the many animals currently in their care. By adopting a pet, community members can play a vital role in helping the shelter continue its essential work in rescuing and caring for animals in need.

For more information on adoptable pets and the adoption process, visit the Humane Society’s website.

