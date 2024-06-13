Pierce County man goes on wild crime spree, charged with multiple offenses

Kase Palmer, 27, has been charged with multiple crimes including robbery, burglary, hit-and-run and theft of a motor vehicle following a series of incidents in Pierce County.

According to charging documents filed in Pierce County Superior Court, Palmer was involved in several criminal activities starting around 7:44 p.m. on June 11 when Lakewood police officers located a stolen red Nissan Sentra on 108th Street S.W.

Officers initially found the vehicle parked and idling in front of the Famous Footwear store. A woman, identified as Lisa Perva, was standing beside the car. Perva, who is reportedly in a relationship with Palmer, denied knowing the vehicle was stolen. Officers were unable to find Palmer at that time.

Later, while transporting Perva away from the scene, an officer noticed the front emergency exit door of Burlington Coat Factory open and saw a man, later identified as Palmer, attempting to push a cart full of items out of the store. Palmer fled to the stolen Nissan and refused to exit the vehicle, leading officers on a chase that ended when he collided with an occupied Kia at the intersection of Avondale Road S.W. and Gravelly Lake. The collision injured the Kia's driver and her 9-year-old daughter.

After the crash, Palmer fled on foot, prompting officers to set up a containment area and request a K9 unit. Around 8 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at a residence on Mills Drive S.W. The homeowner, a 72-year-old woman, reported that a man matching Palmer's description forcibly entered her home, injured her by knocking her to the ground, and stole her vehicle.

On June 12, officers located the stolen Chevrolet Suburban linked to the home invasion. After a brief search, Palmer was found hiding in a backyard on East 72nd Street. He was taken into custody but claimed to be having a seizure. Officers said that he was "actively holding his eyelids closed and appeared to be faking the medical emergency."

Later, he claimed to have swallowed fentanyl and was treated by emergency personnel and then medically cleared.

Palmer was formally charged on June 13 with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to remain at an injury accident and theft of a motor vehicle.

Perva was present during Palmer's arrest. She was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle as an accomplice to the alleged shoplifting.

The investigation is ongoing, and further charges against Palmer are anticipated.

